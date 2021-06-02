Crash while using Controls\Dialog.mqh
Topics concerning MT4 and MQL4 have their own section.
In future please post in the correct section.
I have moved your topic to the MQL4 and Metatrader 4 section.
Keith Watford:
Topics concerning MT4 and MQL4 have their own section.
In future please post in the correct section.
I have moved your topic to the MQL4 and Metatrader 4 section.
OK, thanks
Your code
if(!checkBox1.Create(0,name,0,x1,y1,x2,y2,clrBlack,clrGray)) return(false); if(!checkBox1.Text(text)) return(false); if(!checkBox1.Color(_text_color)) return(false); if(!AppWindow.Add(checkBox1)) return(false); return true;
Simplified
return checkBox1.Create(0,name,0,x1,y1,x2,y2,clrBlack,clrGray) && checkBox1.Text(text) && checkBox1.Color(_text_color) && AppWindow.Add(checkBox1);
- Ahmed Farag: But when i try to change the TF or symbol, the chart closes suddenly.
Did you look up what uninit reason 3 is? It is chart change. You see exactly what must happen.
Do as described here:
My panel breakout, when i change timeframe.
- 2015.09.30
- www.mql5.com
Dear Guys, I simply coding show panel on my chart. but My panel breakout when I change timeframe...
Ahmed Farag:
Hello all
When i make an indicator using (Controls mqh files) to draw a table checkboxes and attach it on any chart, it works fine.
But when i try to change the TF or symbol, the chart closes suddenly.
Here i attached the indicator
And here i tried to change the Time frame
Any Solution, please...
Code file in attachments
void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- if(reason!=3 && reason!=5) AppWindow.Destroy(); //--- }
void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- if(reason!=3 && reason!=5) AppWindow.Destroy(reason); //--- }
try out this modification
there are many bugs in using the supplied include files, this is one of them,
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Hello all
When i make an indicator using (Controls mqh files) to draw a table checkboxes and attach it on any chart, it works fine.
But when i try to change the TF or symbol, the chart closes suddenly.
Here i attached the indicator
And here i tried to change the Time frame
Any Solution, please...
Code file in attachments