MQL5.com Market Refunds

Hello I purchased a MT5 product.

The author has been debarred so I'd like a refund if this product is not legitimate.

There is no refund option for Market purchases, but you can cancel your purchase and get an automatic refund within 7 days of your purchase date, if you haven't activated it.

 
Hello, how to cancel the purchase??
 
Hello, how to cancel the purchase??

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bethycalunsag/market

 
I was not able to cancel purchase  
 
Please stop posting insistently and read your private messages as to why your posts were previously removed. Again ...

Also, please read the topic before posting ...

