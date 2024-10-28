MQL5.com Market Refunds
Hello I purchased a MT5 product.
The author has been debarred so I'd like a refund if this product is not legitimate.
Thank you
There is no refund option for Market purchases, but you can cancel your purchase and get an automatic refund within 7 days of your purchase date, if you haven't activated it.
Hello, how to cancel the purchase??
Please stop posting insistently and read your private messages as to why your posts were previously removed. Again ...
- We are unable to help you in the forum. Please contact the Service Desk (they will reply, so please be patient) — https://www.mql5.com/en/contact
Also, please read the topic before posting ...
Eleni Anna Branou, 2021.05.27 23:42
There is no refund option for Market purchases, but you can cancel your purchase and get an automatic refund within 7 days of your purchase date, if you haven't activated it.
