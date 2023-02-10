Importing tick data to mt5
Hi, im using tick data suite to backtest in mt4. I am now trying to move to mt5 and would like to import the tick data from tick data suite into mt5. In the settings of tick data suite i need to specify if i want to export the data with GMT offset and with or without DST. My broker is +2 GMT and uses American DST. I asked the support of tick data suite if they could tell me what settings to choose, and they dont know either. The question is if mt5 applies any gmt offset in it self when importing the data?
MT5 does not work like MT4! You cannot import tickdata the way you might think. You have to create a Custom Symbol.
In MT5 you can create a Custom Symbol and import the data, but no conversion of timezone takes place. It will use the data just as you provide it with no time adjustments.
Hi Jesper,
If you go to the symbols window in mt5, you can create a custom symbol based on the symbol from your broker. Give it a name and save it. Once you have created a custom symbol, you can import ticks via "import ticks" on the bottom of the window. You can retrieve 100% tickdata from Tickdatasuite (excellent application but paid) or with Tickstory (the lite version is free but comes with limitations). After downloading the ticks in one of those 2 applications you need to export it as a "metatrader 5 file" (works the same in both applications) and DO NOT forget to export it with the right timezone (most of the time UTC +2). In the strategy tester you can now select your custom symbol with the tickdata you have imported.
Did not notice that! Thank you!
