Gross profit in $$ and Gross profit in pips

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Hi, guys, sorry to bother you.

But, could you tell me what's the difference between Gross profit in USD and Gross profit in pips?

For example, considering EURUSD, 1 pip/lot is equal to US$ 10, so 6k pips and 0.01 lot should be US$ 600 (6,000 * 0,01 * 10), but, as we can see, Gross profit in USD was only $ 54.

 
MT does not recognise pips as such, so it is probably points, not pips.
 
Keith Watford:
MT does not recognise pips as such, so it is probably points, not pips.
Well, this would make more sense.
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