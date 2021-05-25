False "Max deposit load" in my signal graph. How to fix it?
Some short discussion about it is on this thread: defn: maximum deposit load
For example -
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.11.18 09:28
Its the percentage of the amount used for margin over equity.
The larger the value the larger the risk taken by the signal.
Your trading results aren't something one can fix.
Have a look at Risks tab:
It is the percentage of the amount used for margin over equity.
But I am not asking for "Maximum drawdown" but for "Max depositload".
There are 2 charts at Risks page: "Deposit load" and "Drawdown".
So "Max deposit load" is like the inverse of the "Free margin" parameter from MT4.
I understand well?
I did not use this parameter to estimate (to select) EAs for trading ('floating drawdown on open trades' is more understandable for me).
But this 'max deposit load' parameter is used in the signal stats.
And it is calculated according to the followjng formula (based on this article for example):
