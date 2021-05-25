False "Max deposit load" in my signal graph. How to fix it?

On May 14, 2021, I set up a microcount at my XM broker, deposited money, started the robot and connected the signal.
Since then, I have not paid or withdrawn anything to this account.
Meanwhile, in my signal graph, I can see the Max depositload parameter: 82.1%.
Why?
How to fix it?
 

Some short discussion about it is on this thread: defn: maximum deposit load 
For example - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

defn: maximum deposit load

Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.11.18 09:28

Its the percentage of the amount used for margin over equity.

The larger the value the larger the risk taken by the signal.

 

Your trading results aren't something one can fix.

Have a look at Risks tab:


 
I read the discussion you recommended to me.
Unfortunately, I did not find the answer that matches my question.
For my account, there were no deposits or withdrawals other than my initial deposit.
So, according to the information in the thread you recommend, the "Max deposit load" parameter should be 0%.
Do I understand it correctly?
 
It is nothing about deposit and withdrawal.
It is the percentage of the amount used for margin over equity.
 
But I am not asking for "Maximum drawdown" but for "Max depositload".

 
Waldemar Mikolajczyk:

But I am not asking for "Maximum drawdown" but for "Max depositload".

There are 2 charts at Risks page: "Deposit load" and "Drawdown".

 
Waldemar Mikolajczyk:

But I am not asking for "Maximum drawdown" but for "Max depositload".

Max deposit load parameter is described in this article (about how it is calculated, and more):
The Easy Way to Evaluate a Signal: Trading Activity, Drawdown/Load and MFE/MAE Distribution Charts - Deposit Load Chart
Subscribers often search for an appropriate signal by analyzing the total growth on the signal provider's account, which is not a bad idea. However, it is also important to analyze potential risks of a particular trading strategy. In this article we will show a simple and efficient way to evaluate a Trading Signal based on its performance values.
 
So "Max deposit load" is like the inverse of the "Free margin" parameter from MT4.

I understand well?

 

I did not use this parameter to estimate (to select) EAs for trading ('floating drawdown on open trades' is more understandable for me).
But this 'max deposit load' parameter is used in the signal stats.
And it is calculated according to the followjng formula (based on this article for example):

Load = Margin / Equity * 100%
