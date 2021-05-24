the code compiled correctly, but something when wrong - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Yes! Its called the MQL4 Reference documentation - https://docs.mql4.com/
Read up on Trade functions in particular!
There are also several CodeBase examples and Articles which you can read to get better acquainted with trading functions. Also consider reading a book or two on the subject of MQL4 programming.