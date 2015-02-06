Enrichers becomes the First MetaTrader 5 Broker in Pakistan to offer trading on PMEX
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In recent news, we announced the launch of MetaTrader 5 integration to Moscow Exchange's Forex Market, while earlier the platform made its debut in Thailand, with Apple Wealth as the first local MetaTrader 5 broker. MetaTrader 5 has recently discovered a new growing market in Pakistan, with a greater investment opportunity. Keeping its promise of providing superior value to its clients, Enrichers Private Limited continues to expand by officially becoming the first MetaTrader 5 broker in Pakistan.
Enrichers, a member broker of PMEX (Pakistan Mercantile Exchange), is a leading multi-commodity brokerage house that is committed to achieve financial excellence by educating traders about risk management. The company is one of the largest market participants and is rated as a top broker in Pakistan by PMEX.
Syed Abdullah Bukahri CEO of Enrichers states : “by using this high technology platform, PMEX traders have access to a variety of built-in services, including automated Expert Advisors, copy trading as well as the Market of applications that will assure a competitive edge of market trends and opportunities to our distinguished clients."