How did your computer log in to the MQL community? How is DNS set up? My company can log in, but cannot log in at home.
If it is fake autoban by IP so use this post for the decision about how to fix: post #1
Ip address is blocked, getting 403 access denied
- 2020.04.28
- www.mql5.com
I was doing some SEO work yesterday and now my ip address on my computer gets 403 access denied when I try to go to mql5 on my computer...
Yu Zhang: I think this is not IP problem. Because it happened on my company's computer before, I modified the DNS to be able to access it.
Have you changed any of the following in your Profile settings on this site?
Fernando Carreiro:Not set. I can't access the entire website, not my personal account.
Yu Zhang:I had same problem before, and I fixed it by myself by restarting router with computer to get the other IP (I am on dynamic IP at home).
I solved this problem, the problem lies in ipv4/ipv6. At the same time, ipv4 needs to set DNS.
Currently, only the company's computer can log in. How did you solve it?
This is not 403 error, I can’t access even if I use a proxy.
the access result is:
www.mql5.com 拒绝了我们的连接请求。
请试试以下办法：