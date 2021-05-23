How did your computer log in to the MQL community? How is DNS set up? My company can log in, but cannot log in at home.

As the title. I changed the dns of the company computer to 114, and I can log in to the forum. However, no matter how to set dns, I can't access community at home. Home and company are in the same city, just can’t visit the community.

Also, in the company, I can’t log in to the forum on my Android phone, even if I change the DNS on my Android.

Currently, only the company's computer can log in. How did you solve it?

This is not 403 error,  I can’t access even if I use a proxy.


the access result is:

www.mql5.com 拒绝了我们的连接请求。

请试试以下办法：

ERR_CONNECTION_REFUSED


 
If it is fake autoban by IP so use this post for the decision about how to fix: post
I think this is not IP problem. Because it happened on my company's computer before, I modified the DNS to be able to access it. 

 
Yu Zhang: I think this is not IP problem. Because it happened on my company's computer before, I modified the DNS to be able to access it. 

Have you changed any of the following in your Profile settings on this site?


 
Not set.  I can't access the entire website, not my personal account.  
 
I had same problem before, and I fixed it by myself by restarting router with computer to get the other IP (I am on dynamic IP at home).
 
I solved this problem, the problem lies in ipv4/ipv6. At the same time, ipv4 needs to set DNS.
