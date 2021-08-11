Experts: Trading Panel

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Trading Panel:

I started to create a simple trading panel to switch between pairs and timeframes. and next version, I will add trading features and manage orders.

Trading Panel

Author: Yulianto Hiu

 
Thanks. I use it  to check
 

Hello,

Very good work but it has a bug :

I've tried it but it disepears when I change tab.


Thanks

Janfi

 
Janfi-trading:

Hello,

Very good work but it has a bug :

I've tried it but it disepears when I change tab.


Thanks

Janfi

okay thanks,

I'll check and update later.

 
"I will add trading features and manage orders" When???
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