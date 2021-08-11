Experts: Trading Panel
Hello,
Very good work but it has a bug :
I've tried it but it disepears when I change tab.
Thanks
Janfi
"I will add trading features and manage orders" When???
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Trading Panel:
I started to create a simple trading panel to switch between pairs and timeframes. and next version, I will add trading features and manage orders.
Author: Yulianto Hiu