Why the price of my vps has increased in MetaTrader5 ?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.28 06:30It may be VAT?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2020.11.03 10:18
The price is advertised without VAT, because only EU customers are subject to it.
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Why the price of my vps has increased in MetaTrader5 ?
for 1 month 15: but now 17.85 usdAfter charging my account, the price of vps increased.