VPS server
Roberto Andolfato:
Hi,
I would like to change my MQL5 VPS server but I no longer have the option..
any idea??
Roberto
Make sure you are logged into your MQL5 account with your robertoandolfat login and NOT your email and go here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Ciao,
I'm logged in as robertoandolfat but I can only have the button to change account and to cancel subscription..
What kind of subscription is it, free or paid?
Try to restart your computer and re-login.
paid for three months, I restarted the pc I logged with roberto andolfat but I don't have the button .. I changed server two hours ago because I changed the account and now I want to go back to London server because is better ..
Maybe there is a time limit, I've never changed a server so soon, so you better wait and try again tomorrow.
