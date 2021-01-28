VPS server

Hi,

I would like to change my MQL5 VPS server but I no longer have the option..

any idea??

Roberto

 
Make sure you are logged into your MQL5 account with your robertoandolfat login and NOT your email and go here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


 

Ciao,

I'm logged in as robertoandolfat but I can only have the button to change account and to cancel subscription..

 
What kind of subscription is it, free or paid?

Try to restart your computer and re-login.

 
paid for three months, I restarted the pc I logged with roberto andolfat but I don't have the button .. I changed server two hours ago because I changed the account and now I want to go back to London server because is better ..
 
Maybe there is a time limit, I've never changed a server so soon, so you better wait and try again tomorrow.

 
Ok ciao thanks for your help
 
Account is showing 15$ balance but getting failed while registering for VPS for a month . It is showing not enough balance
 
It may be VAT?
