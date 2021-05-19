Same signal can't be found via MT5 termial vs web

Hello all,

I just downloaded a MT5 terminal (I have 3 MT4 terminals running) to copy a specific Signal " <deleted> ."

I can find <deleted> when I use the mql5.com website.... but not through the MT5 terminal?

I find the signals.. and search through the magnifying glass - but it does not appear!? 

Any idea?

Br,

Patrick 

 

Seems, the provider changed the name of the signal ... I mean: name of the signal was changed.



You can search using the following word (I found it in MT5):

 
Sergey Golubev:

FANTASTIC!!

Thank you!! :-)

