Same signal can't be found via MT5 termial vs web
Sergey Golubev:
Seems, the provider changed the name of the signal ... I mean: name of the signal was changed.
You can search using the following word (I found it in MT5):
FANTASTIC!!
Thank you!! :-)
Hello all,
I just downloaded a MT5 terminal (I have 3 MT4 terminals running) to copy a specific Signal " <deleted> ."
I can find <deleted> when I use the mql5.com website.... but not through the MT5 terminal?
I find the signals.. and search through the magnifying glass - but it does not appear!?
Any idea?
Br,
Patrick