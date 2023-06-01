Mobile Notifications
Coco77: My question is: I noticed that the new version of the MT4 app will give a sound with all the notifications including the messages from the 'community utility news'. I don't want that to happen, because I only want the messages from my terminal and not be spammed with all the indicators I could buy from the MQL5 store ;(. Where can I switch this off, so I will get only my terminal signals and notification, without the MQL5 SPAM.
Then go to the "Settings" and change your preferences!
Hi Fernando, thx for your reply...but I can't see any option to turn this 'SPAM' off in this preferences?
I can only offer help with iPhone because that is what I have:
Just remembered one more thing! Your so called SPAM, may not be an "app" setting, but a setting here on the actual site, in your profile settings.
Go to your profile, select "Settings" on the left, then "Notifications" on the bar, and disable all the push notifications you don't want to receive!
Thx a lot Fernando for your time. I appreciate it a lot! You have helped me greatly!Greetings, Carlos
Was able to stop annoying articles from MT4 using your steps. Thank you so much.
