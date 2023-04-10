Indicators: Ehlers FM Demodulation

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Ehlers FM Demodulation:

The FM Demodulation Indicator tracks the timing of price variations.

Ehlers FM Demodulation

Author: Richard Poster

 

You can switch to Meta Trader 5?

 
Rogerio1985:

You can switch to Meta Trader 5?

Yes. I will send you the mq5 file.

 
Richard Poster:

Yes. I will send you the mq5 file.

I'd appreciate if you could forward a copy of that to myself, as well.

Very handy indicator you implented.

 
Thanks. Here it is.
Files:
FMDeModInd.mq5  4 kb
 
Nice work, Thanks.
 
hello! Can you add an arrow with alert when price cross the 0 line? Thanks :) 
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