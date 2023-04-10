Indicators: Ehlers FM Demodulation
You can switch to Meta Trader 5?
Rogerio1985:
You can switch to Meta Trader 5?
Yes. I will send you the mq5 file.
Richard Poster:
Yes. I will send you the mq5 file.
I'd appreciate if you could forward a copy of that to myself, as well.
Very handy indicator you implented.
Thanks. Here it is.
Files:
FMDeModInd.mq5 4 kb
Nice work, Thanks.
hello! Can you add an arrow with alert when price cross the 0 line? Thanks :)
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Ehlers FM Demodulation:
The FM Demodulation Indicator tracks the timing of price variations.
Author: Richard Poster