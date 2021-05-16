Withdraw

How to withdraw from account to bank account 
 
How do you expect anyone to know what account you are referring to?

If you are talking about your trading account, ask your broker.

 

Go to your profile for that:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jsbtrading/accounting/chooseout

Renat Fatkhullin , 04/20/2014 10:19 AM

We show different payment systems for different countries.

We removed the variety of systems for all countries, since there was an overwhelming (sometimes close to 95%) number of deliberately erroneous payment attempts through local systems that only accept payments from local users of their countries.

Now we are working on expanding the lists of countries for access and adding new payment systems. Not all user-friendly systems suit us because of the monstrous fees. Plus, the whole world is intensely fragmented along payment channels.

In addition, for merchants, we introduced withdrawals to bank accounts for amounts ranging from $ 3,000 to $ 100,000 per day. This immediately improved the situation.


 
If you are about the trading account so ask the broker (the broker is the company where you sent your money to for openning the real/live trading account).
Were did you send your money? So, ask them about how to withdraw.
 
If this is about your MQL5 account, check your options here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jsbtrading/accounting/chooseout

