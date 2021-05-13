Please help why Custom Indicator and Class values differ, though used the same calculation !!! (Reposted)
You could at least post information about your issue, screenshot, logs, etc..
I will not download 3 files and start debugging them without even knowing what you are talking about.
Thanks Alain for your response and below is the screen shot. Marked with RED, the Indicator EMA(5) [iFx_VW_3EMAs.mq5] values on the left of chart and below is calculated values using Class Object [FxCiVW_MA.mqh].
I have created an EA [EATest_CiVW_MA.mq5] to return values from the Class Object.
The issue is values returned by Class are not same as values from Indicator. I am not expert but feels, is ArraySetAsSeries is causing this problem?
I have also used two separate arrays for volume and VWPrice values, instead of using two dimensional array, per your suggestion in another post. However I could not get hold of using struc instead of two dimensional array.
I have copied & pasted the Indicator + Class Code for your easy viewing reference without downloading them.
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| FxCiVW_MA.mqh //| CLASS to return 'Volume Weighted Moving Average' Indicator values //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ class FxCiVW_MA { private: //--- class variable for parameters string m_Symbol; // Symbol ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_TimeFrame; // Timeframe int m_MAPeriod; // Period //int m_MAShift; // Shift //ENUM_MA_METHOD m_MAMethod; // Moving Average method ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE m_MAAppliedPrice; // //--- Instance of other Class(s) //CLog* m_log; // Logging public: //--- Parametric Contstructor and default Destructor methods FxCiVW_MA(string pSymbol,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES pTimeFrame,int pMAPeriod); ~FxCiVW_MA(void); //--- Specific methods of Class FxCiVW_MA bool Get_iVW_EMA(int pBarStart,int pBarCount,double &VW_EMA[]); }; //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| METHOD: FxCiVW_MA() //| APPLICATION: 'parametric constructor' method with parameters passed into the Class //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ FxCiVW_MA::FxCiVW_MA(string pSymbol,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES pTimeFrame,int pMAPeriod) { m_Symbol = pSymbol; m_TimeFrame = pTimeFrame; m_MAPeriod = pMAPeriod; //m_MAShift = pMAShift; //m_MAAppliedPrice = pAppliedPrice; //m_log = CLog::GetLog(); } // END Of FxCiVW_MA() //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| METHOD: FxCiVW_MA() //| APPLICATION: default destructor method //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ FxCiVW_MA::~FxCiVW_MA(void) { //--- } // END Of ~FxCiVW_MA() //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| METHOD: Get_iVW_EMA() //| APPLICATION: Calculate VW EMA values //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool FxCiVW_MA::Get_iVW_EMA(int pBarStart,int pBarCount,double &VW_EMA[]) { double aPrice[], aVolume[]; ArrayResize(aPrice,pBarCount+1); ArrayResize(aVolume,pBarCount+1); ArrayResize(VW_EMA,pBarCount+1); ArraySetAsSeries(aPrice,true); ArraySetAsSeries(aVolume,true); ArraySetAsSeries(VW_EMA,true); double multiplier = 2.0/(1.0 + m_MAPeriod); //+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Main Calculation Block for VW EMA Values //+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //for(int i=(int)MathMax(prev_calculated-1,0); i < rates_total; i++) for(int i=(int)MathMax(pBarStart-1,0); i < pBarCount; i++) { double vol = (double)iVolume(m_Symbol,m_TimeFrame,i); // tick volume by default double price = iClose(m_Symbol,m_TimeFrame,i); if(i < 2) // avoid Zero bar, as it keeps changing and affect the Average Value { aPrice[i] = (vol * price); aVolume[i] = (vol); continue; } //--- aPrice[i] = aPrice[i-1] + multiplier * (vol * price - aPrice[i-1]); aVolume[i] = aVolume[i-1] + multiplier * (vol - aVolume[i-1]); VW_EMA[i] = aPrice[i] / aVolume[i]; } // ENF Of for ... loop //--- return(true); } // END Of Get_iVW_EMA() method //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| iFx VW_3EMAs.mq5 //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property description "Volume Weighted Exponential Moving Average Indicator" #property description "3 EMAs ... EMA Fastest, EMA Fast and EMA Slow" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 3 #property indicator_plots 3 //+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| #property for Plotting Indicator Labels in SubWindow //+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Properties for EMAFastest #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrOrange #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- Properties for EMAFast #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrOrange #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 2 //--- Properties for EMASlow #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrOrange #property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width3 3 //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Define Input Parameters //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ input int inpMAPeriod_Fastest = 5; // Averaging period input int inpMAPeriod_Fast = 8; // Averaging period input int inpMAPeriod_Slow = 13; // Averaging period input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE inpAppliedPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; input bool inpVolumeReal = false; // if 'true' = use real volume //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Define Indicator Handle(s) and Buffer(s) //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ double EMAFastest[], EMAFast[], EMASlow[]; //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { SetIndexBuffer(0,EMAFastest,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,EMAFast,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(2,EMASlow,INDICATOR_DATA); IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"iFx VW 3EMAs ("+string(inpMAPeriod_Fastest)+") ("+string(inpMAPeriod_Fast)+") ("+string(inpMAPeriod_Slow)+")"); IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,_Digits); PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"VW EMA ("+(string)inpMAPeriod_Fastest+")"); PlotIndexSetString(1,PLOT_LABEL,"VW EMA ("+(string)inpMAPeriod_Fast+")"); PlotIndexSetString(2,PLOT_LABEL,"VW EMA ("+(string)inpMAPeriod_Slow+")"); return(0); } //+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| define local variables //+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ double aPriceFastest[], aVolumeFastest[]; double aPriceFast[], aVolumeFast[]; double aPriceSlow[], aVolumeSlow[]; //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime& time[], const double& open[], const double& high[], const double& low[], const double& close[], const long& tick_volume[], const long& volume[], const int& spread[]) { double alphaMAFastest = 2.0/(1.0 + inpMAPeriod_Fastest); double alphaMAFast = 2.0/(1.0 + inpMAPeriod_Fast); double alphaMASlow = 2.0/(1.0 + inpMAPeriod_Slow); ArrayResize(aPriceFastest,rates_total); ArrayResize(aVolumeFastest,rates_total); ArrayResize(EMAFastest,rates_total); ArrayResize(aPriceFast,rates_total); ArrayResize(aVolumeFast,rates_total); ArrayResize(EMAFast,rates_total); ArrayResize(aPriceSlow,rates_total); ArrayResize(aVolumeSlow,rates_total); ArrayResize(EMASlow,rates_total); //+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Main Calculation Block for VW EMA Values //+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ for(int i=(int)MathMax(prev_calculated-1,0); i < rates_total; i++) { double vol; double price = getPrice(inpAppliedPrice,open,close,high,low,i,rates_total); if(inpVolumeReal) vol = (double)volume[i]; else vol = (double)tick_volume[i]; if(i < 2) // avoid Zero bar, as it keeps changing and affect the Average Value { aPriceFastest[i] = (vol * price); aVolumeFastest[i] = (vol); aPriceFast[i] = (vol * price); aVolumeFast[i] = (vol); aPriceSlow[i] = (vol * price); aVolumeSlow[i] = (vol); continue; } aPriceFastest[i] = aPriceFastest[i-1] + alphaMAFastest * (vol * price - aPriceFastest[i-1]); aVolumeFastest[i] = aVolumeFastest[i-1] + alphaMAFastest * (vol - aVolumeFastest[i-1]); EMAFastest[i] = aPriceFastest[i] / aVolumeFastest[i]; aPriceFast[i] = aPriceFast[i-1] + alphaMAFast * (vol * price - aPriceFast[i-1]); aVolumeFast[i] = aVolumeFast[i-1] + alphaMAFast * (vol - aVolumeFast[i-1]); EMAFast[i] = aPriceFast[i] / aVolumeFast[i]; aPriceSlow[i] = aPriceSlow[i-1] + alphaMASlow * (vol * price - aPriceSlow[i-1]); aVolumeSlow[i] = aVolumeSlow[i-1] + alphaMASlow * (vol - aVolumeSlow[i-1]); EMASlow[i] = aPriceSlow[i] / aVolumeSlow[i]; } // ENF Of for ... loop //--- return(rates_total); } //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Function getPrice() //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ double workHa[][4]; double getPrice(ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE price, const double& open[], const double& close[], const double& high[], const double& low[], int i, int bars) { switch (price) { case PRICE_CLOSE: return(close[i]); case PRICE_OPEN: return(open[i]); case PRICE_HIGH: return(high[i]); case PRICE_LOW: return(low[i]); case PRICE_MEDIAN: return((high[i]+low[i])/2.0); case PRICE_TYPICAL: return((high[i]+low[i]+close[i])/3.0); case PRICE_WEIGHTED: return((high[i]+low[i]+close[i]+close[i])/4.0); //case pr_average: return((high[i]+low[i]+close[i]+open[i])/4.0); } return(0); }
NOTE: REPOSTED, as earlier one Deleted by mistake (and dont know how to undo that)
Dear Forum Members
I have tough time to locate why my Class Object created gives different values then Custom Indicator values, even though I have used the same calculation code in both of them.
I have attached Custom Indicator, Class Object and EA to run for easy debugging.
Any help will be highly appreciated.