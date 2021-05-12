Already Subscribed, But can't detected in MT5.

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Hallo,

I have account that subscribed to an Signal, first i use account with ID 8226 with.
But it failed to copy because different pair (suffx)
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So i make new account from same broker with the signal broker..
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I move the subscribtion to new account 728451

And i see that it active.
But when i open this account in MT5
It still not detected that this account have subscrbtion.
Like this

Or how much time neede to move account are finished?

Thanks.

 

Are you kidding? Who created this topic: After Subscribe Signal, Can't enabled the signal.?

Check what mql5.com account you are logged in with in MetaTrader terminal. It must be Jeff Gani (login: jeffgani)

After Subscribe Signal, Can't enabled the signal.
After Subscribe Signal, Can't enabled the signal.
  • 2021.05.12
  • www.mql5.com
Hallo, recently i try to subscribe some signal. After subscribe and see that subscribtion active. it already show that my subscribtion are active...
 
Yes, Sorry for that.
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Now i already found that what it make did't work.

Thanks for your helpfully.
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