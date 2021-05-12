Already Subscribed, But can't detected in MT5.
Are you kidding? Who created this topic: After Subscribe Signal, Can't enabled the signal.?
Check what mql5.com account you are logged in with in MetaTrader terminal. It must be Jeff Gani (login: jeffgani)
After Subscribe Signal, Can't enabled the signal.
- 2021.05.12
- www.mql5.com
Hallo, recently i try to subscribe some signal. After subscribe and see that subscribtion active. it already show that my subscribtion are active...
Yes, Sorry for that.
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Now i already found that what it make did't work.
Thanks for your helpfully.
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Now i already found that what it make did't work.
Thanks for your helpfully.
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Hallo,
I have account that subscribed to an Signal, first i use account with ID 8226 with.
But it failed to copy because different pair (suffx)
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So i make new account from same broker with the signal broker..
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I move the subscribtion to new account 728451
And i see that it active.
But when i open this account in MT5
It still not detected that this account have subscrbtion.
Like this
Or how much time neede to move account are finished?
Thanks.