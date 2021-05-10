Signals not copied
Make sure that ypu accept all the symbols in the market Watch.
Besides, "no symbol found" message is related to the mapping (mapping is the standard feature in the Signal service).
Read more about mapping on this post: #7
Besides, "no symbol found" message is related to the mapping (mapping is the standard feature in the Signal service).
Read more about mapping on this post: #7
Signal copying for 'XXXXXX' is prohibited"
- 2018.11.27
- www.mql5.com
Hi guys, I've subscribed for a signal and my log looks like this - error messages of every trade that it tries to sync...
pk1984:"no symbol found" is related to the mapping.
So I guess its a mapping issue yes?
It is from the FAQ:
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?
----------------
and "signal copying for "..." is prohibited by your broker" is related to your broker.
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
- 2013.02.20
- www.mql5.com
Discover in 15 Minutes: Watch the Video about Trading Signals in MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 The most frequently asked questions related to the S...
Sergey Golubev:
"no symbol found" is related to the mapping.
It is from the FAQ:
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case? If no symbols remain after conducting all the checks or more than one symbol is found, it is considered that a symbol mapping attempt has failed and it is impossible to copy Provider's trades for that symbol.
and "signal copying for "..." is prohibited by your broker" is related to your broker.
"no symbol found" is related to the mapping.
It is from the FAQ:
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?
----------------
and "signal copying for "..." is prohibited by your broker" is related to your broker.
Thanks
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Hello,
do you know why I cannot follow signals and I get the logs below. I can trade normally EAs are allowed