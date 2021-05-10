Scan the specific area with vertical line or fill inside

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Hi,

Basically, i want to highlight the specific area (yellow ones) as shown as below. 
It can be with multiple vertical line or maybe just fill the inside of specific area. Is there any way I can do this on expert advisor?

Ps. Red line is also created using trendlines on ea.


 
In EAs you can only use individual Tlines (vertical). In MT4 you can use two histogram buffers in an indicator. Only MT5 indicators has fill mode.
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