old version file issue in sync remote server.
You can go to MQL5 VPS journal/logs and check the build of MT4 there.
After that - check the build of your MT4 (I am having 1330 build).
If the build of your MT4 is lower than the build in MQL5 VPS so - update your MT4 (connect to MetaQuores-Demo server by openning the demo account with this server and update your Metatrader).
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i have recompiled ,removed and attached again.. yet this error is not sorted out. Please advise me how to sync remote server.