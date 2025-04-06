Python / MT5 - no order possible - error message 'Unsupported filling mode'

I have a Python program that accesses a CFD platform via the Python / MT5 interface. Everything actually works as it should (e.g. logging in, querying courses, etc.).

Only when I try to place an order on the CFD platform from the Python program via the Metatrader5 interface does it unfortunately not work. I keep getting the error message 'Unsupported filling mode', regardless of whether I set "type_filling": mt5.ORDER_FILLING_RETURN, "type_filling": mt5.ORDER_FILLING_FOK or "type_filling": mt5.RDER_FILLING_IOC.

Does anyone have any idea why this could be (I activated “Algo trading” in MT5).

 

Thanks in advance!

 

The full error message:

2. order_send failed, retcode=10030
   retcode=10030
   deal=0
   order=0
   volume=0.0
   price=0.0
   bid=0.0
   ask=0.0
   comment=Unsupported filling mode
   request_id=0
   retcode_external=0
   request=TradeRequest(action=1, magic=0, order=0, symbol='USDJPY', volume=0.1, price=108.891, stoplimit=0.0, sl=0.0, tp=0.0, deviation=0, type=0, type_filling=0, type_time=0, expiration=0, comment='python script open', position=0, position_by=0)
       traderequest: action=1
       traderequest: magic=0
       traderequest: order=0
       traderequest: symbol=USDJPY
       traderequest: volume=0.1
       traderequest: price=108.891
       traderequest: stoplimit=0.0
       traderequest: sl=0.0
       traderequest: tp=0.0
       traderequest: deviation=0
       traderequest: type=0
       traderequest: type_filling=0
       traderequest: type_time=0
       traderequest: expiration=0
       traderequest: comment=python script open
       traderequest: position=0
       traderequest: position_by=0
 
I suggest to check if you in fact have set the correct value in the send request. Print the structure before sending.

Then check the account in use, what are the supported fillings by your broker.

And maybe you could post your code around send order. This way others could provide more insight and support.


 
Dominik Egert:
1. Thanks very much for answer!

2. I tried asking my broker's hotline about what are the supported fillings, but they had no idea. Is there a technical way to find out? 

3. My code for the order corresponds practically 100% to the example in the instructions (https://www.mql5.com/de/docs/integration/python_metatrader5/mt5ordersend_py):

# Vorbereitung der Struktur request für einen Kauf

symbol = "USDJPY"

symbol_info = mt5.symbol_info(symbol)

if symbol_info is None:

    print(symbol, "not found, can not call order_check()")

    mt5.shutdown()

    quit()

 

# Wenn das Symbol im MarketWatch nicht verfügbar ist, wird es hinzugefügt

if not symbol_info.visible:

    print(symbol, "is not visible, trying to switch on")

    if not mt5.symbol_select(symbol,True):

        print("symbol_select({}}) failed, exit",symbol)

        mt5.shutdown()

        quit()

 

lot = 0.1

point = mt5.symbol_info(symbol).point

price = mt5.symbol_info_tick(symbol).ask

deviation = 20 # Maximal akzeptierte Abweichung vom gewünschten Preis, angegeben in Punkten

request = {

    "action": mt5.TRADE_ACTION_DEAL,

    "symbol": symbol,

    "volume": lot,

    "type": mt5.ORDER_TYPE_BUY,

    "price": price,

    "sl": price - 100 * point, #Ein Preis, zu dem eine Stop-Loss-Order aktiviert wird, wenn sich der Preis in eine ungünstige Richtung bewegt.

    "tp": price + 100 * point, #Ein Preis, zu dem ein Take-Profit-Auftrag aktiviert wird, wenn sich der Preis in eine günstige Richtung bewegt.

    "deviation": deviation, #Maximal akzeptierte Abweichung vom gewünschten Preis, angegeben in Punkten

    "magic": 234000, # EA-ID. Ermöglicht das Erkennen von Handelsaufträgen für eine anlytische Behandlung. Jeder EA kann beim Senden einer Handelsanfrage eine eindeutige ID festlegen.

    "comment": "python script open",

    "type_time": mt5.ORDER_TIME_GTC,

    "type_filling": mt5.ORDER_FILLING_RETURN, 

}



# Senden eines Handelsauftrags

result = mt5.order_send(request)

# Prüfen des Ausführungsergebnisses

print("1. order_send(): by {} {} lots at {} with deviation={} points".format(symbol,lot,price,deviation));

if result.retcode != mt5.TRADE_RETCODE_DONE:

    print("2. order_send failed, retcode={}".format(result.retcode))

   # Abrufen des Ergebnisses als Liste und Darstellung Element für Element

    result_dict=result._asdict()

    for field in result_dict.keys():

        print("   {}={}".format(field,result_dict[field]))

        # Wenn es die Struktur eines Handelsauftrags ist, werden die Elemente auch einzeln angezeigt

        if field=="request":

            traderequest_dict=result_dict[field]._asdict()

            for tradereq_filed in traderequest_dict:

                print("       traderequest: {}={}".format(tradereq_filed,traderequest_dict[tradereq_filed]))

    print("shutdown() and quit")

    mt5.shutdown()

    #quit()

 

print("2. order_send done, ", result)

print("   opened position with POSITION_TICKET={}".format(result.order))
What did the print out give you?

Did you try another broker, maybe? (demo account)

Print out the request structure to console before sending it to the function call:

# Senden eines Handelsauftrags

# Bitte die request-struct auf der Konsole ausgeben, die Werte gegenprüfen.

result = mt5.order_send(request)
 
Dominik Egert:

What did the print out give you?

Did you try another broker, maybe? (demo account)

Print out the request structure to console before sending it to the function call:

So I got it working now :-)

The platform only accepts: "type_filling": mt5.ORDER_FILLING_IOC.

The mistake was also that you have to enter an explizit login for an order:

account=12345
authorized=mt5.login(account, password="XXXX")
if authorized:
    # Anzeige der Daten des Handelskontos 'as is'
    print("")
    print("account_info:\n", mt5.account_info())
    # Anzeige der Daten des Handelskontos als Liste
    print("")
    print("Show account_info()._asdict():")
    account_info_dict = mt5.account_info()._asdict()
    for prop in account_info_dict:
        print("  {}={}".format(prop, account_info_dict[prop]))
else:
    print("failed to connect at account #{}, error code: {}".format(account, mt5.last_error()))

If you do it that way, you also get the individual specifics of the access back as an additional benefit, especially important for me that the ordering option is activated.

 

I faced the same problem, but to know the  type_filling to, you need to use:

Go to Market Watch and select your symbol, then go to Specifications as shown below:

Then you will be able to see the filling from here. Hope this helps! I changed mine to FOK—works perfectly.

Screenshot 1 Screenshot 2 



import MetaTrader5 as mt5
import time

# Initialize MetaTrader 5
if not mt5.initialize():
    print("initialize() failed, error code =", mt5.last_error())
    quit()

# Define trade parameters
symbol = "Volatility 25 (1s) Index"  # Ensure this is the exact symbol name in your MT5
lotsize = 0.005
deviation = 20
magic_number = 123456  # Optional: Your magic number
comment = "Python Order"

# Prepare the buy request structure
symbol_info = mt5.symbol_info(symbol)
if symbol_info is None:
    print(f"{symbol} not found, cannot place order")
    mt5.shutdown()
    quit()

if not symbol_info.visible:
    print(f"{symbol} is not visible, trying to enable it")
    if not mt5.symbol_select(symbol, True):
        print(f"symbol_select({symbol}) failed, exit")
        mt5.shutdown()
        quit()

point = symbol_info.point
ask_price = mt5.symbol_info_tick(symbol).ask
bid_price = mt5.symbol_info_tick(symbol).bid

# --- Function to open a BUY order ---
def open_buy_order(symbol, lotsize, price, deviation, magic, comment):
    request = {
        "action": mt5.TRADE_ACTION_DEAL,
        "symbol": symbol,
        "volume": lotsize,
        "type": mt5.ORDER_TYPE_BUY,
        "price": price,
        "sl": 0.0,  # You can set stop-loss here if needed
        "tp": 0.0,  # You can set take-profit here if needed
        "deviation": deviation,
        "magic": magic,
        "comment": comment,
        "type_time": mt5.ORDER_TIME_GTC,
        "type_filling": mt5.ORDER_FILLING_FOK,  # Or other filling types
    }

    result = mt5.order_send(request)
    print(f"BUY order sent for {lotsize} lots of {symbol} at {price} with deviation {deviation} points")
    if result is None:
        print(f"order_send failed, retcode={mt5.last_error()}")
    elif result.retcode != mt5.TRADE_RETCODE_DONE:
        print(f"order_send failed, retcode={result.retcode}, comment='{result.comment}'")
    else:
        print(f"BUY order successful, deal ticket={result.deal}")
    return result

# --- Function to open a SELL order ---
def open_sell_order(symbol, lotsize, price, deviation, magic, comment):
    request = {
        "action": mt5.TRADE_ACTION_DEAL,
        "symbol": symbol,
        "volume": lotsize,
        "type": mt5.ORDER_TYPE_SELL,
        "price": price,
        "sl": 0.0,
        "tp": 0.0,
        "deviation": deviation,
        "magic": magic,
        "comment": comment,
        "type_time": mt5.ORDER_TIME_GTC,
        "type_filling": mt5.ORDER_FILLING_FOK,  # Or other filling types
    }

    result = mt5.order_send(request)
    print(f"SELL order sent for {lotsize} lots of {symbol} at {price} with deviation {deviation} points")
    if result is None:
        print(f"order_send failed, retcode={mt5.last_error()}")
    elif result.retcode != mt5.TRADE_RETCODE_DONE:
        print(f"order_send failed, retcode={result.retcode}, comment='{result.comment}'")
    else:
        print(f"SELL order successful, deal ticket={result.deal}")
    return result

# Open a BUY order
buy_result = open_buy_order(symbol, lotsize, ask_price, deviation, magic_number, comment)

# Wait for a moment (optional)
time.sleep(1)

# Open a SELL order
sell_result = open_sell_order(symbol, lotsize, bid_price, deviation, magic_number, comment)

# Shutdown MetaTrader 5
mt5.shutdown()
