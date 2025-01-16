Draw Trend Lines
void drawlr(string points) { string res[]; StringSplit(points, ',', res); Print("res[0]", res[0]); Print("res[1]", res[1]); if(ArraySize(res) == 2) { double close_array[1]; CopyClose(_Symbol, PERIOD_H1, 0, 1, close_array); datetime todays_time = iTime(NULL, PERIOD_H1, 0); datetime future_time = StringToTime(res[1]); double today_price = NormalizeDouble(close_array[0], _Digits); double future_price = NormalizeDouble(StringToDouble(res[0]), _Digits); //string epoch_todays_time = todays_time; //string epoch_future_time = res[1]; if (ObjectFind(0, "lightgbm_line") < 0) ObjectCreate(0, "lightgbm_line", OBJ_TREND, 0, todays_time, today_price, future_time, future_price); ObjectSetInteger(0, "lightgbm_line", OBJPROP_COLOR, clrRed); ObjectSetInteger(0, "lightgbm_line", OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_SOLID); ObjectSetInteger(0, "lightgbm_line", OBJPROP_WIDTH, 1); } }
Thank you for your reply! Finally i can draw it . Can i ask you to one more question ? When i want to add one another line for the future line's next, i edit the code like this :
double close_array[1]; CopyClose(_Symbol, PERIOD_H1, 0, 1, close_array); datetime todays_time = iTime(NULL, PERIOD_H1, 0); double today_price = NormalizeDouble(close_array[0], _Digits); double future_price1 = NormalizeDouble(StringToDouble(res[0]), _Digits); datetime future_time1 = StringToTime(res[1]); double future_price2 = NormalizeDouble(StringToDouble(res[2]), _Digits); datetime future_time2 = StringToTime(res[3]); double future_price3 = NormalizeDouble(StringToDouble(res[4]), _Digits); datetime future_time3 = StringToTime(res[5]); if (ObjectFind(0, "line1") < 0 && ObjectFind(0, "line2") < 0 && ObjectFind(0, "line3") < 0 ) ObjectCreate(0, "line1", OBJ_TREND, 0, todays_time, today_price, future_time1, future_price1); ObjectCreate(0, "line2", OBJ_TREND, 0, future_time1, future_price1, future_time2, future_price2); ObjectCreate(0, "line3", OBJ_TREND, 0, future_time2, future_price2, future_time3, future_price3); ObjectSetInteger(0, "line1", OBJPROP_COLOR, clrRed); ObjectSetInteger(0, "line1", OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_SOLID); ObjectSetInteger(0, "line1", OBJPROP_WIDTH, 2); ObjectSetInteger(0, "line2", OBJPROP_COLOR, clrOrange); ObjectSetInteger(0, "line2", OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_SOLID); ObjectSetInteger(0, "line2", OBJPROP_WIDTH, 2); ObjectSetInteger(0, "line3", OBJPROP_COLOR, clrAqua); ObjectSetInteger(0, "line3", OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_SOLID); ObjectSetInteger(0, "line3", OBJPROP_WIDTH, 2);
However i can't see, every price and time values coming also.
You want to draw multiple trend lines? A screen shot description would make it easier to help.
Yes, i want to draw multiple diffrent lines but for the future timestamps from now. I added the screenshot for you, i hope it can describe what i want actually.
From what I understood you want the lines to drawn there before price trades to those points.
This should do, I tried explaining why the code, hope it helps. it could be modified to make it even small.
double closeT, today_price; // closeT ==> Today Close closeT = iClose(_Symbol, PERIOD_H1, 0); today_price = NormalizeDouble(closeT, _Digits); /* --- CopyClose (_Symbol, PERIOD_H1, 0, 1, close_array); // Would work but you are just copying a single value (you don't need an array for a single value */ datetime todays_time = iTime(_Symbol, PERIOD_H1, 0); // Using "_Symbol" and not "NULL" cause they mean the samething, makes easier to ready I guess datetime Ftime1, Ftime2, Ftime3; // Ftime ==> Future Time double Fprice1, Fprice2, Fprice3; // Fprice ==> Future Price // Using the Assumption they would all be 1H ahead of each other, your could add, 1 Hour to each to get the next Ftime1 = todays_time + PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_H1); Ftime2 = Ftime1 + PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_H1); Ftime3 = Ftime3 + PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_H1); // You are entering the Future price from an input Fprice1 = NormalizeDouble(StringToDouble(res[0]), _Digits); Fprice2 = NormalizeDouble(StringToDouble(res[2]), _Digits); Fprice3 = NormalizeDouble(StringToDouble(res[4]), _Digits); // Draw you Lines call the Function DrawLine, with the values requires DrawLine("line1", clrRed, todays_time, today_price, Ftime1, Fprice1); DrawLine("line2", clrOrange, Ftime1, Fprice1, Ftime2, Fprice2); DrawLine("line3", clrAqua, Ftime1, Fprice1, Ftime2, Fprice2); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw the Trend Line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawLine(string name, color Clr, datetime t1, double p1, datetime t2, double p2) { //--- Searching if the object (Line in this case) is already created in the chart, if not, create it if((ObjectFind(0, name) < 0)) ObjectCreate(0, name, OBJ_TREND, 0, t1, p1, t2, p2); //--- Set the properties of the said object(line). ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_COLOR, Clr); ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_SOLID); ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_WIDTH, 2); }
cheers!!
Thank you so much !! Its really helped me to improve my advisor.
Please what does the res[0] means
The OP up top is merely using a string to mimic an array of sorts, which designates the end price of each section of the swinging trendline.
void drawlr(string points) { string res[]; StringSplit(points, ',', res); Print("res[0]",res[0]); Print("res[1]",res[1]); ... } }
Hi everyone, i am newbie here and i search all of the issue about the trendlines and nothing dont improve my codes. When i want to draw trend line from last current close point to 1 hour later close point, just i cant see any line in chart when i import the expert advisor the chart. Every result ise come in the terminal.
Generally, input (points) is included something like "1.34434,2021-04-30 15:01:05" first one is the close point of the 1 hour later and second one is 1 hour later datetime. I must input as string this ones but how can i draw it? please help me. Thank you for all answer.