Replace EA settings with a .set file
Hello everyone,
I need you help to finally upload a .set file to make a backtest.
I downloaded a .set file and want to replace the current EA settings. I just went on the settings, then upload in my backtest windows but nothing happpened...
Thank you
You must load your set file in the Strategy Tester window, are you using MT4 or MT5?
Okay I'll give a try, thank you. I'm using MT5.
In MT5 >> View >> Strategy Tester, click the Inputs tab at the bottom and the in the white area on the top side right click >> Load and load your set file.
I dit it, but nothing happened (I followed exactly what you said). I'll keep searching and trying until I find why.
Thank you
