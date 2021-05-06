MT5 Strategy Tester - Chart Objects
Since no one has answered you, all I can offer is my opinion from what I've heard third hand, and that is to say that it is not planned at all or a very low priority at best.
Thank you Fernando for your answer. That's better than nothing.
What the OP means, is when will MT5 it be able to allow adding Graphic Objects manually during the visual testing, like it was possible in the MT4 Strategy Tester. He was not asking about adding them via code, but manually!
I know that it is possible another workaround - add Graphic Objects via loading templates but it doesn't help if someone want to perform manuall strategy testing. There are market replay tools for MT5, for ex. tester from FXBlue, but they are limited by MT5 strategy tester.
Note from FXBlue Strategy tester page:
Please note: the MT5 strategy tester currently has limitations compared to MT4 visual-mode testing. MT5's Strategy Tester Visualization window does not yet have any options for adding technical indicators to a chart, or for drawing objects such as lines, Fibonacci retracements etc.
If you want to use technical indicators in your simulation, you will need to use MT4 and our MT4 Trading Simulator until this functionality is added to MT5.
It would be great if MT5 strategy tester had possibilities like tester in MT4.
Hello
Is it planned for MT5 to add support for chart objects( fibos, lines, etc) like in MT4 Strategy Tester?