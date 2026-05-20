MT5 strategy tester - not friendly for manual testing

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I can't add tools(objects) in strategy tester visual mode. Also when using indicators which are drawing objects that can be selected and edited in live charts - can't be selected and dragged or edited in strategy tester. All these things could be done in MT4 strategy tester,this is driving me mad :(. So, did I miss something or it just can't be done?

Adding rectangle while running strategy tester in MT4.

While running MT5 strategy tester nothing can be added. Mouse clicks on chart are muted, feeling like without arms.


 
Yesterday I was struggling with another problem with MT5 strategy tested. Adding multiple indicators to strategy tester - it's not possible to drag them in from navigator,like you can do in MT4. In the end found only one solution - using templates.
 

Also when I'm coding EA, it seems that OnChartEvent() is not working..

in this article it says that

When testing in an EA, we can handle custom events using the OnChartEvent() function, but in the indicators, this function can not be called in the tester. Even if the indicator has the OnChartEvent() event handler and this indicator is used in the tested EA, the indicator itself will not receive any custom events.

The Fundamentals of Testing in MetaTrader 5
The Fundamentals of Testing in MetaTrader 5
  • www.mql5.com
The idea of ​​automated trading is appealing by the fact that the trading robot can work non-stop for 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The robot does not get tired, doubtful or scared, it's is totally free from any psychological problems. It is sufficient enough to clearly formalize the trading rules and implement them in the algorithms, and...
 
Janis Berzins:

I can't add tools(objects) in strategy tester visual mode. Also when using indicators which are drawing objects that can be selected and edited in live charts - can't be selected and dragged or edited in strategy tester. All these things could be done in MT4 strategy tester,this is driving me mad :(. So, did I miss something or it just can't be done?

Adding rectangle while running strategy tester in MT4.

While running MT5 strategy tester nothing can be added. Mouse clicks on chart are muted, feeling like without arms.


Hi,

At this time, the solution is by template.
you can save indicators and objects to a template file,
and then you can load it on visual tester.

I believe we will soon receive new updates for that :)

good luck.

 
Yohana Parmi:

Hi,

At this time, the solution is by template.
you can save indicators and objects to a template file,
and then you can load it on visual tester.

I believe we will soon receive new updates for that :)

good luck.

Thanks! Hoping that they have though abut adding this..

 

It's been 5 long years since this comment and I don't think MetaTrader will be adding this functionality any time soon. How difficult could it be to be added in MT5 since it's already in MT4??? 

Calling the attention of MetaTrade devs

 

It's been 8 years now and still no tools to manually test.
Yes I can test the EA, but then I have to go back to real charts and find the date and then draw e.g. fibs on the bar and then compare with the strategy tester chart.

I do not understand why tools cannot be added.

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