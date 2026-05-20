MT5 strategy tester - not friendly for manual testing
Also when I'm coding EA, it seems that OnChartEvent() is not working..
in this article it says that
When testing in an EA, we can handle custom events using the OnChartEvent() function, but in the indicators, this function can not be called in the tester. Even if the indicator has the OnChartEvent() event handler and this indicator is used in the tested EA, the indicator itself will not receive any custom events.
- www.mql5.com
I can't add tools(objects) in strategy tester visual mode. Also when using indicators which are drawing objects that can be selected and edited in live charts - can't be selected and dragged or edited in strategy tester. All these things could be done in MT4 strategy tester,this is driving me mad :(. So, did I miss something or it just can't be done?
Adding rectangle while running strategy tester in MT4.
While running MT5 strategy tester nothing can be added. Mouse clicks on chart are muted, feeling like without arms.
Hi,
At this time, the solution is by template.
you can save indicators and objects to a template file,
and then you can load it on visual tester.
I believe we will soon receive new updates for that :)
good luck.
Hi,
At this time, the solution is by template.
you can save indicators and objects to a template file,
and then you can load it on visual tester.
I believe we will soon receive new updates for that :)
good luck.
Thanks! Hoping that they have though abut adding this..
It's been 5 long years since this comment and I don't think MetaTrader will be adding this functionality any time soon. How difficult could it be to be added in MT5 since it's already in MT4???
Calling the attention of MetaTrade devs
It's been 8 years now and still no tools to manually test.
Yes I can test the EA, but then I have to go back to real charts and find the date and then draw e.g. fibs on the bar and then compare with the strategy tester chart.
I do not understand why tools cannot be added.
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I can't add tools(objects) in strategy tester visual mode. Also when using indicators which are drawing objects that can be selected and edited in live charts - can't be selected and dragged or edited in strategy tester. All these things could be done in MT4 strategy tester,this is driving me mad :(. So, did I miss something or it just can't be done?
Adding rectangle while running strategy tester in MT4.
While running MT5 strategy tester nothing can be added. Mouse clicks on chart are muted, feeling like without arms.