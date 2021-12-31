Indicators: Redrawing Trading Positions
why this deletes all drawings from the chart?!and instead it doesnt remove its own derawings when you remove it.
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Redrawing Trading Positions:
Redrawing trading position for history data and current trading position
Author: Yulianto Hiu