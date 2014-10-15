reverse trade of bad ea

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I have a ea which gives 80% of trades hits sl and only 20% of trades hits tgt. so if I reverse the trade ea, can I got 80% winning ea.anyone do it
 
if spread is too small with SL and TP, you can have profit.
 
varun89:
I have a ea which gives 80% of trades hits sl and only 20% of trades hits tgt. so if I reverse the trade ea, can I got 80% winning ea.anyone do it
Usually reversing the trade logic doesn't make a losing EA profitable... I've tried this sometimes before, but it never worked, at least for me... :-)
 
varun89:
I have a ea which gives 80% of trades hits sl and only 20% of trades hits tgt. so if I reverse the trade ea, can I got 80% winning ea.anyone do it
It win is ok
 
Fluctuations and high volatility can often activate the stoploss then inverting the signal you get the same result loser.
 
The spread should be very small, and SL and TP should have the same pip value.
 
is anyone tried it practically. I have a ea which have a loss of 100% in 1 month
 
varun89:
is anyone tried it practically. I have a ea which have a loss of 100% in 1 month
Old idea. That doesn't work, believe me.
 
varun89:
I have a ea which gives 80% of trades hits sl and only 20% of trades hits tgt. so if I reverse the trade ea, can I got 80% winning ea.anyone do it

No, it doesn't work, absolutely.

Because the tools used are still common and ordinary way,

then it will not be able to work in an extraordinary process.

The market is something extraordinary. 

Please don't waste your time :) 

 

 

It should work.

Just like in sports betting e.g football... you can bet on top 3 teams to always win and bet on bottom 3 to always lose.. either way you make money

Follow someone who is consistently losing in FX...just place opposite trades.. 

When reverse trading ..bear in mind the frequency of losses and size of losses.. the bigger the better.. 

 
kebaya:

It should work.

Just like in sports betting e.g football... you can bet on top 3 teams to always win and bet on bottom 3 to always lose.. either way you make money

Follow someone who is consistently losing in FX...just place opposite trades.. 

When reverse trading ..bear in mind the frequency of losses and size of losses.. the bigger the better.. 

I just know you like play football, sister :)

"Follow someone who is consistently losing"

I just thought someone who we follow is finally willing to learn and finally understand how to deal with the market,

then gradually the someone who we follow has 20% loss : 80% win. 

So, at first time someone was consistently losing, but gradually becomes more intelligent and win consistently,

.. how about our positions at that time are still opposite with them and we were late to realized :) 

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