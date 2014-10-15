reverse trade of bad ea
- how to run single ea on multiple charts
- anyone help me for making EA
- REVERSE - IMPULSE System
I have a ea which gives 80% of trades hits sl and only 20% of trades hits tgt. so if I reverse the trade ea, can I got 80% winning ea.anyone do it
I have a ea which gives 80% of trades hits sl and only 20% of trades hits tgt. so if I reverse the trade ea, can I got 80% winning ea.anyone do it
is anyone tried it practically. I have a ea which have a loss of 100% in 1 month
I have a ea which gives 80% of trades hits sl and only 20% of trades hits tgt. so if I reverse the trade ea, can I got 80% winning ea.anyone do it
No, it doesn't work, absolutely.
Because the tools used are still common and ordinary way,
then it will not be able to work in an extraordinary process.
The market is something extraordinary.
Please don't waste your time :)
It should work.
Just like in sports betting e.g football... you can bet on top 3 teams to always win and bet on bottom 3 to always lose.. either way you make money
Follow someone who is consistently losing in FX...just place opposite trades..
When reverse trading ..bear in mind the frequency of losses and size of losses.. the bigger the better..
It should work.
Just like in sports betting e.g football... you can bet on top 3 teams to always win and bet on bottom 3 to always lose.. either way you make money
Follow someone who is consistently losing in FX...just place opposite trades..
When reverse trading ..bear in mind the frequency of losses and size of losses.. the bigger the better..
I just know you like play football, sister :)
"Follow someone who is consistently losing"
I just thought someone who we follow is finally willing to learn and finally understand how to deal with the market,
then gradually the someone who we follow has 20% loss : 80% win.
So, at first time someone was consistently losing, but gradually becomes more intelligent and win consistently,
.. how about our positions at that time are still opposite with them and we were late to realized :)
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use