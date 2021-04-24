Converting Timeframe to Candles
Dominik Egert:
Why?
But anyways, you can query data of other Timeframes using
iOpen(), iClose () and so on.
Or use CopyRates()
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/series
Hi.. thanks for your reply..
i dont mean timeframe..what i mean is candles..
drawing Hlines at the highest or lowest of certain candles
eg.. the highest and lowest between 24 candles!!
So you are looking for ArrayMaximum() and ArrayMinimum ()
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/array
Dominik Egert:
So you are looking for ArrayMaximum() and ArrayMinimum ()
So you are looking for ArrayMaximum() and ArrayMinimum ()
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/array
`Hi.. thanks a lot for your feedback.. unfortunately.. ArrayMaximum() and ArrayMinimum () does not do it
but i managed to figured it out myself.. thanks a lot for your kind response and helpful links!! i really appreciate!!
int Candles=20,Shift=1; double h_C= High[iHighest(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, MODE_HIGH, Candles, Shift)]; double l_C= Low[iLowest(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, MODE_LOW, Candles, Shift)];
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Hello.. good day to you all..
am trying to use Interval between candles.. instead of Timeframe Periods
i tried some other ways but am not getting it right at all...
is there another method to simply use candles interval instead of Timeframe!!
eg.. Using 24Candles instead of using H4 or D1 to calculate..
here is a screenshot using D1