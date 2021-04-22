Behavior/Bug in MQL5 version 5 build 2875

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This is an old behavior/bug in MQL5 that I would love to have fixed.  I will sometimes click the buy/sell One Click Trade button too rapidly and a double-click event is generated instead of multiple quick single-click events.

Summary:

Double-clicking either the buy or sell One Click Trading button can inadvertently open an indicator settings window

 Repro Setups:

  • Open a chart using favorite symbol
  • Enable One Click Trading on your chart
  • Add the example "ColorBars" indicators to the chart (any indicator that paints/draws on or near the price candles will work)
  • Zoom into the chart so that the price bars and indicators are under the One Click Trading buy/sell buttons
  • Double-click either of the buy/sell One Click Trading buttons when an indicator is under them and the indicator settings window pops up

Expected Behavior:

  • Double-clicking either the buy/sell One Click Trading buttons would "eat" the double-click event and would no longer send it to an indicator under it - avoiding inadvertently opening an indicator settings/properties windows


Screen Shot:

In the screenshot below, I double-click the buy button with the ColorBars indicator below the buy/sell buttons and the ColorBars indicator settings/properties window pops up.

Bug Screenshot




Cheers,

Frosty



 
Please post your screenshot here on the site. And when you add a link, please add it correctly so that it's clickable, otherwise it's not more a link.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Please post your screenshot here on the site. And when you add a link, please add it correctly so that it's clickable, otherwise it's not more a link.

Posted screenshot directly.  Thanks.

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