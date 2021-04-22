Behavior/Bug in MQL5 version 5 build 2875
Please post your screenshot here on the site. And when you add a link, please add it correctly so that it's clickable, otherwise it's not more a link.
Alain Verleyen:
Please post your screenshot here on the site. And when you add a link, please add it correctly so that it's clickable, otherwise it's not more a link.
Please post your screenshot here on the site. And when you add a link, please add it correctly so that it's clickable, otherwise it's not more a link.
Posted screenshot directly. Thanks.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
This is an old behavior/bug in MQL5 that I would love to have fixed. I will sometimes click the buy/sell One Click Trade button too rapidly and a double-click event is generated instead of multiple quick single-click events.
Summary:
Double-clicking either the buy or sell One Click Trading button can inadvertently open an indicator settings window
Repro Setups:
Expected Behavior:
Screen Shot:
In the screenshot below, I double-click the buy button with the ColorBars indicator below the buy/sell buttons and the ColorBars indicator settings/properties window pops up.
Cheers,
Frosty