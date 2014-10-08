please help me

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I have probleme for find yesterday high time and yesterday low time
 
toptahlil:
I have probleme for find yesterday high time and yesterday low time
What do you mean?
 
toptahlil :
Я Probleme для находят вчера высокой времени и вчера низкой времени
high_yesterday = iHigh ( NULL , 1440 , 1 );
low_yesterday = iLow ( NULL , 1440 , 1 );
 
Fillellin:
There is no iHigh/iLow functions with mql5.
 
angevoyageur:
There is no iHigh/iLow functions with mql5.

 On the issue of Unknown programming language!

Translates wrong!   When transferring data distorted.   Fixed.

 
Fillellin:

 On the issue of Unknown programming language!

Translates wrong!   When transferring data distorted.   Fixed.

I know, and I know you know, but as language is unknown, the user have to know.
 
angevoyageur:
I know, and I know you know, but as language is unknown, the user have to know.
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