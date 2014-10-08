please help me
I have probleme for find yesterday high time and yesterday low time
toptahlil:What do you mean?
I have probleme for find yesterday high time and yesterday low time
I have probleme for find yesterday high time and yesterday low time
toptahlil :
Я Probleme для находят вчера высокой времени и вчера низкой времени
Я Probleme для находят вчера высокой времени и вчера низкой времени
high_yesterday = iHigh ( NULL , 1440 , 1 ); low_yesterday = iLow ( NULL , 1440 , 1 );
angevoyageur:
There is no iHigh/iLow functions with mql5.
There is no iHigh/iLow functions with mql5.
On the issue of Unknown programming language!
Translates wrong! When transferring data distorted. Fixed.
Fillellin:I know, and I know you know, but as language is unknown, the user have to know.
On the issue of Unknown programming language!
Translates wrong! When transferring data distorted. Fixed.
angevoyageur:
I know, and I know you know, but as language is unknown, the user have to know.
I know, and I know you know, but as language is unknown, the user have to know.
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