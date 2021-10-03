Indicators: RSI levels rendered on price as bands V2. This updated version now mirrors the same RSI level inputs.
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RSI levels rendered on price as bands V2. This updated version now mirrors the same RSI level inputs.:
RSI levels rendered on price as bands V2. This updated version now mirrors the same RSI level inputs. The RSI 70 level line is blue The RSI 50 level line is gray The RSI 30 level line is red Length and Levels are adjustable
Author: maximo