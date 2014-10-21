help with indicator

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Hi,

As I newbie with programming I need some help with indicator.

It is very simple and I do this manually on daily basis.

I check current price of a pair and compare it with SMA and then score currency. i.e.

I have eigth currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CHF, CAD

and every day I check each cross and its position to SMA.

SMA on EURUSD = 1.40 and current price is 1.32 so i give 1 point to USD and -1 point to EUR

SMA on GBPUSD = 1.60 and current price is 1.52 so i give 1 point to USD and -1 point to GBP

SMA on EURGBP = 0.90 and current price is 0.95 so i give 1 point to EUR and -1 point to GBP

So for I have:

EUR: 0

USD: 2

GBP: -2


I belive that it is simple to code it and display on screen. Currently result of my manual work loks like on attached image.

Anyone can help me please :)

 

Hi piter

I agree it's not too complicated, but it is more complicated than someone would give you the whole code for it in the forum. Your best bet is to raise a job in the Freelance section mate.

Cheers

 
piter44:

Hi,

As I newbie with programming I need some help with indicator.

It is very simple and I do this manually on daily basis.

I check current price of a pair and compare it with SMA and then score currency. i.e.

I have eigth currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CHF, CAD

and every day I check each cross and its position to SMA.

SMA on EURUSD = 1.40 and current price is 1.32 so i give 1 point to USD and -1 point to EUR

SMA on GBPUSD = 1.60 and current price is 1.52 so i give 1 point to USD and -1 point to GBP

SMA on EURGBP = 0.90 and current price is 0.95 so i give 1 point to EUR and -1 point to GBP

So for I have:

EUR: 0

USD: 2

GBP: -2


I belive that it is simple to code it and display on screen. Currently result of my manual work loks like on attached image.

Anyone can help me please :)

              Hi,

   

 
how i know with its strategy?
 
piter44:

Hi,

As I newbie with programming I need some help with indicator.

It is very simple and I do this manually on daily basis.

I check current price of a pair and compare it with SMA and then score currency. i.e.

I have eigth currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CHF, CAD

and every day I check each cross and its position to SMA.

SMA on EURUSD = 1.40 and current price is 1.32 so i give 1 point to USD and -1 point to EUR

SMA on GBPUSD = 1.60 and current price is 1.52 so i give 1 point to USD and -1 point to GBP

SMA on EURGBP = 0.90 and current price is 0.95 so i give 1 point to EUR and -1 point to GBP

So for I have:

EUR: 0

USD: 2

GBP: -2

What you're trying to achieve is calculating currencies strengths. It's already done in so called cluster indicators. You may have a look at this article or codebase example. Indicators for both MT4 and MT5 are available.
Creating a Multi-Currency Indicator, Using a Number of Intermediate Indicator Buffers
Creating a Multi-Currency Indicator, Using a Number of Intermediate Indicator Buffers
  • 2010.06.10
  • Alexey Klenov
  • www.mql5.com
There has been a recent rise of interest in the cluster analyses of the FOREX market. MQL5 opens up new possibilities of researching the trends of the movement of currency pairs. A key feature of MQL5, differentiating it from MQL4, is the possibility of using an unlimited amount of indicator buffers. This article describes an example of the creation of a multi-currency indicator.
 
Hi, please try this.
Files:
ScoreCurrency.ex4  20 kb
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