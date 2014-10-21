help with indicator
Hi piter
I agree it's not too complicated, but it is more complicated than someone would give you the whole code for it in the forum. Your best bet is to raise a job in the Freelance section mate.
Cheers
Hi,
As I newbie with programming I need some help with indicator.
It is very simple and I do this manually on daily basis.
I check current price of a pair and compare it with SMA and then score currency. i.e.
I have eigth currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CHF, CAD
and every day I check each cross and its position to SMA.
SMA on EURUSD = 1.40 and current price is 1.32 so i give 1 point to USD and -1 point to EUR
SMA on GBPUSD = 1.60 and current price is 1.52 so i give 1 point to USD and -1 point to GBP
SMA on EURGBP = 0.90 and current price is 0.95 so i give 1 point to EUR and -1 point to GBP
So for I have:
EUR: 0
USD: 2
GBP: -2
I belive that it is simple to code it and display on screen. Currently result of my manual work loks like on attached image.
Anyone can help me please :)
Hi,
Hi,
As I newbie with programming I need some help with indicator.
It is very simple and I do this manually on daily basis.
I check current price of a pair and compare it with SMA and then score currency. i.e.
I have eigth currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CHF, CAD
and every day I check each cross and its position to SMA.
SMA on EURUSD = 1.40 and current price is 1.32 so i give 1 point to USD and -1 point to EUR
SMA on GBPUSD = 1.60 and current price is 1.52 so i give 1 point to USD and -1 point to GBP
SMA on EURGBP = 0.90 and current price is 0.95 so i give 1 point to EUR and -1 point to GBP
So for I have:
EUR: 0
USD: 2
GBP: -2
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Hi,
As I newbie with programming I need some help with indicator.
It is very simple and I do this manually on daily basis.
I check current price of a pair and compare it with SMA and then score currency. i.e.
I have eigth currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CHF, CAD
and every day I check each cross and its position to SMA.
SMA on EURUSD = 1.40 and current price is 1.32 so i give 1 point to USD and -1 point to EUR
SMA on GBPUSD = 1.60 and current price is 1.52 so i give 1 point to USD and -1 point to GBP
SMA on EURGBP = 0.90 and current price is 0.95 so i give 1 point to EUR and -1 point to GBP
So for I have:
EUR: 0
USD: 2
GBP: -2
I belive that it is simple to code it and display on screen. Currently result of my manual work loks like on attached image.
Anyone can help me please :)