Partial closed trade
waltergibson:
Hi Everyone,
Could you please tell me, how can I delete this partial something?
If you're not able to delete this pending order (even manually), it's possible that this order doesn't exist anymore on the server side.
In this case, you have to contact your broker's IT-personnel in order to delete this pending order.
Regards,
Malacarne
Malacarne:
Regards,
If you're not able to delete this pending order (even manually), it's possible that this order doesn't exist anymore on the server side.
In this case, you have to contact your broker's IT-personnel in order to delete this pending order.
Regards,
Malacarne
Hi,
Thanks, the IT-personel deleted manually.
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Hi Everyone,
I have a problem with my last trade.
I'm running the same expert advisor on my 3 different accounts, with the same settings (only the lot size different).
Yesterday my open short trades closed with profit at 136.692 on EUR/JPY on two other accounts (same broker).
But on one account not all lot have been closed. Only 0.18 out of 0.26.
So I opened opposite one trade, and I could close the remaining 0.08 lot.
Now my terminal looks like this:
That partial line exists and I can not delete. But I have to.
My EA running fine more than 1 year ago on live/demo accounts also without any issues.
Could you please tell me, how can I delete this partial something?