How to delete a chart on here?
Go to your profile, select , click on the last charts - at the bottom right you will see the 'delete' button.
Hello, it doesn't show in there. Like I said the chart got published when I did not have an account. I got no control over it. The staff of this site have to delete it. Can you point me to an admin to contact?
You say that you have posted a screenshot: to post a screenshot, you need to have an account at mql5.com.
This means you must remove the screenshot from your account. You cannot delete a screenshot from someone else's account.
You say that you have posted a screenshot: to post a screenshot, you need to have an account at mql5.com.
This means you must remove the screenshot from your account. You cannot delete a screenshot from someone else's account
You are wrong 100%. This surprises me because you are a moderator here. See: https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/chart_management/mql5_charts
|
You even do not need to have MQL5.community account to publish screenshots. In case account data is not specified, a screenshot will be published anonymously.
So once again please point me to an admin to help me resolve this issue as this is quite urgent.
- www.metatrader4.com
You are wrong 100%. This surprises me because you are a moderator here. See: https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/chart_management/mql5_charts
|
You even do not need to have MQL5.community account to publish screenshots. In case account data is not specified, a screenshot will be published anonymously.
So once again please point me to an admin to help me resolve this issue as this is quite urgent.
Find your chart and press "Complain" on the right side of the chart page, and someone will delete it.
But please note that deleting the mistakenly uploaded anonimous charts are not a high prioroity for any admin sorry.
By the way, if I am uploading anonimous chart (without filling Community tab in Metatrader) so this chart is going to my profile anyway. And I can find this chart on my profile and delete it if I want to. So, check your profile on this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/oiltrader007/charts
By the way, you can see about how many charts were uploaded: https://www.mql5.com/en/charts (361 pages of the charts) so ... one chart less or one chart more ... where are my charts ... where are your charts - no one knows.
- www.mql5.com
By the way, if I am uploading anonimous chart (without filling Community tab in Metatrader) so this chart is going to my profile anyway. And I can find this chart on my profile and delete it if I want to. So, check your profile on this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/oiltrader007/charts
By the way, you can see about how many charts were uploaded: https://www.mql5.com/en/charts (361 pages of the charts) so ... one chart less or one chart more ... where are my charts ... where are your charts - no one knows.
It is very important for me that it is deleted. It doesn't just contain a chart but my active workspace which shows my balance and everything. Do you see any chart published with those details? NO. Because nobody would in their right mind publish those things. I should not be punished for a mistake.
Like I've repeated now many times I think I do NOT SEE my chart in https://www.mql5.com/en/users/oiltrader007/charts (it has nothing in there) nor do I see a complain link on the page the chart is published.
Because I didn't have an account on this platform the chart isn't associated with my account because there was NO account. Not on metatrader nor on mql5.com.
Come on guys don't be so hard to work with. I'm not asking for a ton here am I? Just point me to an admin to contact or contact one on my behalf. It would mean alot. Help a guy out.
Edit; It got removed by admins. Thanks all is good now.
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello,
I had no acc and published a chart by accident that I'm unable to remove... freaking out. Don't know what to do.
Please advise