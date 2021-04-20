Pause signal

Good afternoon my friends ! I want to pause my announcement of the signal, how should I proceed, because I would not like to delete the signal!

 
Please post only in English on this forum. Use the automatic translation tool if needed. Use simple language structure when using mechanical translation. 2013.08.09

 
Cristilane Aleluina Tanno:

Boa tarde meus amigos ! quero pausar meu anuncio do sinal,como devo proceder,porque não gostaria de excluir o sinal!

Write in english please.

You can change your signal to private in the Edit option in the upper right corner of your signal page.


