Pause signal
Cristilane Aleluina Tanno: Good afternoon my friends ! I want to pause my announcement of the signal, how should I proceed, because I would not like to delete the signal!
Please post only in English on this forum. Use the automatic translation tool if needed. Use simple language structure when using mechanical translation. 2013.08.09
Cristilane Aleluina Tanno:
Write in english please.
You can change your signal to private in the Edit option in the upper right corner of your signal page.
