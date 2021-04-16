MQL Virtual Server

Hello Guys

I had Just Started My Trial Period of the VPS But i'don't know for sure if it's work fine or not

 
Check your MQL5 VPS (right click in the Navigator window) >> Journal logs for a similar message (for an expert or a signal):




 
no it has errors in the sychronization what i should do now?
 
Post your log files, otherwise we can't help.

 
ننن
Files:
Untitled.jpg  177 kb
 
it working bro no error 

 
This is your local MT4/5 journal, not your MQL5 VPs journal.

All its writes is that your migration started and that auto trading is disabled locally because it has been migrated to the virtual server.

 
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake:

it working bro no error 

no bro it didn't
 
You didn't provide MQL5 VPS Journal logs in order to help you, you've posted your local MT4/5 terminal's journal.

 
Here it's

Files:
Untitled.jpg  230 kb
 
As you can see it writes: 1 chart, 0 EAs ....

so your EA hasn't been migrated succesfully.

Follow these instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366152

