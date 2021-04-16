MQL Virtual Server
no it has errors in the sychronization what i should do now?
Muomen:
Post your log files, otherwise we can't help.
ننن
Files:
Untitled.jpg 177 kb
Muomen:
it working bro no error
Muomen:
This is your local MT4/5 journal, not your MQL5 VPs journal.
All its writes is that your migration started and that auto trading is disabled locally because it has been migrated to the virtual server.
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake:no bro it didn't
it working bro no error
Muomen:
You didn't provide MQL5 VPS Journal logs in order to help you, you've posted your local MT4/5 terminal's journal.
Eleni Anna Branou:
Here it's
Files:
Untitled.jpg 230 kb
Muomen:
As you can see it writes: 1 chart, 0 EAs ....
so your EA hasn't been migrated succesfully.
Follow these instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366152
Hello Guys
I had Just Started My Trial Period of the VPS But i'don't know for sure if it's work fine or not