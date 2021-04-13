Saving chart properties
fmumayiz: How can I save a chart properties for future use with a different symbol, without having to go through the tidious job of re-selecting the same properties again
Save it to a "Template" - https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/charts_advanced/templates_profiles
Templates and Profiles - Additional Features - MetaTrader 5 Help
- www.metatrader5.com
A template is a set of chart window parameters that can be applied to other charts. The following data can be stored in a template: chart type and...
