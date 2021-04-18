enum and smoothalgorithms

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Hello again,

I have some problem with an enum Type. Since I am still a beginner, I hope you can help me.


I want to implement an indicator, called xdpo into my EA.

When i am trying to compile the indicator, this error occurs:


It seems to be, that the following function in the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh has a wrong input type. 

But I have never worked with enum types before and I'm a bit confused. Below: the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh

I also think, it has something to do with the inputs of the indicator...See below:



If you need more details, both the header file and the indicator is attached.


thank you for your help!

Files:
smoothalgorithms.mqh  261 kb
xdpo.mq5  17 kb
 
steyr6155:

Hello again,

I have some problem with an enum Type. Since I am still a beginner, I hope you can help me.


I want to implement an indicator, called xdpo into my EA.

When i am trying to compile the indicator, this error occurs:


It seems to be, that the following function in the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh has a wrong input type. 

But I have never worked with enum types before and I'm a bit confused. Below: the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh

I also think, it has something to do with the inputs of the indicator...See below:



If you need more details, both the header file and the indicator is attached.


thank you for your help!

you're declaring a global function of GetStartBars rather than declaring a public scope method hence failed.. and there is duplicate of GetStartBars

remove your enum from your class and declare it globally before you include your SmoothAlgorithms.mqh,..

you're good to go without exception / warnings

 
thank you for your answer, but I'm still a beginner. Classes have remained totally strange for me so far.


Can you explain it a little more, maybe with an example?


Thank you!!
 

Download a fixed one from this page.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/321609

Smoothalgorithms.mqh issue after latest update of MT5 (Build 2136)
Smoothalgorithms.mqh issue after latest update of MT5 (Build 2136)
  • 2019.09.05
  • www.mql5.com
MetaEditor shows 69 errors in Smoothalgorithms.mqh after latest update of MT5 (Build 2136) See attached images. Any idea how to fix them quickly...
 
Nagisa Unada:

Download a fixed one from this page.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/321609

This changes everything!

Thank you!
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