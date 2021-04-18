enum and smoothalgorithms
Hello again,
I have some problem with an enum Type. Since I am still a beginner, I hope you can help me.
I want to implement an indicator, called xdpo into my EA.
When i am trying to compile the indicator, this error occurs:
It seems to be, that the following function in the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh has a wrong input type.But I have never worked with enum types before and I'm a bit confused. Below: the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh
I also think, it has something to do with the inputs of the indicator...See below:
If you need more details, both the header file and the indicator is attached.
thank you for your help!
you're declaring a global function of GetStartBars rather than declaring a public scope method hence failed.. and there is duplicate of GetStartBars
remove your enum from your class and declare it globally before you include your SmoothAlgorithms.mqh,..
you're good to go without exception / warnings
Can you explain it a little more, maybe with an example?
Thank you!!
Download a fixed one from this page.
- 2019.09.05
- www.mql5.com
Download a fixed one from this page.
Thank you!
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Hello again,
I have some problem with an enum Type. Since I am still a beginner, I hope you can help me.
I want to implement an indicator, called xdpo into my EA.
When i am trying to compile the indicator, this error occurs:
It seems to be, that the following function in the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh has a wrong input type.But I have never worked with enum types before and I'm a bit confused. Below: the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh
I also think, it has something to do with the inputs of the indicator...See below:
If you need more details, both the header file and the indicator is attached.
thank you for your help!