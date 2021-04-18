Problem With Technical indicator
hello ,
I attached my code. Please help
thank you in advance
Megha
Files:
Megha Relan:
Do not double post!
I have deleted your other topic.
hello sir,
I need your help, I am creating a custom indicator, but I have problem with reinitialize the indicator, I did not understand why ArrayFree is not working.
if I change my input then it buffer not working properly.
I am attached my code , my strategy is , the first buffer is check my current candle in under the prev candle or not, then the second buffer is for buy when price is higher than 1 buffer value, and opp for sell in buffer 3,
and also if we found continuously 2 under candle, then we check first one bar for high and low.
Please help me, i did not understand the issue. i attach same input but see the behavior of the indicator
