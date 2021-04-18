Problem With Technical indicator

hello sir,

I need your help, I am creating a custom indicator, but I have problem with reinitialize the indicator, I did not understand why ArrayFree is not working.

if I change my input then it buffer not working properly. 

I am attached my code , my strategy is  , the first buffer is check my current candle in under the prev candle or not, then the second buffer is for buy when price is higher than 1 buffer value, and opp for sell in buffer 3,
and also if we found continuously 2 under candle, then we check first one bar for high and low.
Please help me, i did not understand the issue. i attach same input but see the behavior of the indicator

 


Please insert the code correctly: You can insert the code into the message (using the button Code) or attach the code to the message (using the button Attach file).
 

hello ,

I attached my code. Please help

thank you in advance

Megha

Megha Relan:

Do not double post!

I have deleted your other topic.

 
Ok sir, but i though my topic is old now, and no one can check.
