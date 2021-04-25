Problem in Indicator Buffer

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Hello,

I try to create a indicator , but i did not understand Why my arrow behave like that , check the attached screenshot .
Please suggest me to resolve this issue.

thank you in adavance.

 

A snippet on the coding you wrote there would be nice, makes it easier to help, I think.

Megha Relan:


Hello,

I try to create a indicator , but i did not understand Why my arrow behave like that , check the attached screenshot .
Please suggest me to resolve this issue.

thank you in adavance.

Then, you are having more than 2 sets of arrows, I guessing on a limb here that you are asking about the "red" ones.

Since you said buffer, print the values of the buffer, to ensure it is the values you want. Seeing the arrows are moving forward on the chart, the problem would be in the price values of the buffer

 

thank you sir for reply.

the problem is solve, I used Point() instead on _point


thank you so much for giving me your time

Megha

[Deleted]  
Megha Relan: the problem is solve, I used Point() instead on _point
The problem is that you were using lowercase. It is "_Point", not "_point"!
Documentation on MQL5: Predefined Variables / _Point
Documentation on MQL5: Predefined Variables / _Point
  • www.mql5.com
_Point - Predefined Variables - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
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