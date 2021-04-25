Problem in Indicator Buffer
A snippet on the coding you wrote there would be nice, makes it easier to help, I think.
Hello,
I try to create a indicator , but i did not understand Why my arrow behave like that , check the attached screenshot .
Please suggest me to resolve this issue.
thank you in adavance.
Then, you are having more than 2 sets of arrows, I guessing on a limb here that you are asking about the "red" ones.
Since you said buffer, print the values of the buffer, to ensure it is the values you want. Seeing the arrows are moving forward on the chart, the problem would be in the price values of the buffer
thank you sir for reply.
the problem is solve, I used Point() instead on _point
thank you so much for giving me your time
Megha
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello,
I try to create a indicator , but i did not understand Why my arrow behave like that , check the attached screenshot .
Please suggest me to resolve this issue.
thank you in adavance.