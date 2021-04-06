Has Mql5 stopped "star" rating in signals review by subscribers?

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I had watched Many signals here at mql5 and discovered that starting from the end of February, 2021, Most signal review no longer come with "star" rating  star rating.

My signal subscribers has also complained of that and I have also seen where subscribers of other signals complained too. Apart from subscribers' review,  I think that star rating helps intending subscribers to make informed decision. What happened? Was it intentionally done by MQL5?

 
Janeth Inyama:

I had watched Many signals here at mql5 and discovered that starting from the end of February, 2021, Most signal review no longer come with "star" rating  .

My signal subscribers has also complained of that and I have also seen where subscribers of other signals complained too. Apart from subscribers' review,  I think that star rating helps intending subscribers to make informed decision. What happened? Was it intentionally done by MQL5?

Stars are added at a later date, this was done intentionally to avoid fake reviews.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Stars are added at a later date, this was done intentionally to avoid fake reviews.

how long does it take after the review is made?

 
Janeth Inyama:

how long does it take after the review is made?

I don't know but I don't think that its a fixed period.

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