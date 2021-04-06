Has Mql5 stopped "star" rating in signals review by subscribers?
I had watched Many signals here at mql5 and discovered that starting from the end of February, 2021, Most signal review no longer come with "star" rating .
My signal subscribers has also complained of that and I have also seen where subscribers of other signals complained too. Apart from subscribers' review, I think that star rating helps intending subscribers to make informed decision. What happened? Was it intentionally done by MQL5?
Stars are added at a later date, this was done intentionally to avoid fake reviews.
Stars are added at a later date, this was done intentionally to avoid fake reviews.
how long does it take after the review is made?
how long does it take after the review is made?
I don't know but I don't think that its a fixed period.
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I had watched Many signals here at mql5 and discovered that starting from the end of February, 2021, Most signal review no longer come with "star" rating .
My signal subscribers has also complained of that and I have also seen where subscribers of other signals complained too. Apart from subscribers' review, I think that star rating helps intending subscribers to make informed decision. What happened? Was it intentionally done by MQL5?