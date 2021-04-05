Accessibility Zoon

Hello Guys, 

I have missing something in the Metatrader 5 that would help me to better focus just in the last 4 or 5 couples of candles. Very often I cannot see the stops and take profits, the chart drawing seems attached to the level of bids. Does anybody knows if is it possible to zoom or resize/drag based in level index in the right side? This would provide me significant gain in accessibility.


Thank you,

.

 
Do you mean like this? ...

Zoom
 

Not realy, I saw the Zoom, but in this screen below, I have my Take Profit at Level 117.300, I am not able to see it, even with the Zoom max or min.

Drag the price axis with your mouse.

Do not post images that show indicators that are not freely available. Also they can confuse the issue that you are discussing.

