Accessibility Zoon

Roger C.: I have missing something in the Metatrader 5 that would help me to better focus just in the last 4 or 5 couples of candles. Very often I cannot see the stops and take profits, the chart drawing seems attached to the level of bids. Does anybody knows if is it possible to zoom or resize/drag based in level index in the right side? This would provide me significant gain in accessibility.Do you mean like this? ...
Not realy, I saw the Zoom, but in this screen below, I have my Take Profit at Level 117.300, I am not able to see it, even with the Zoom max or min.<Image Deleted>
Drag the price axis with your mouse.
Do not post images that show indicators that are not freely available. Also they can confuse the issue that you are discussing.
.