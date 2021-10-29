Experts: Daily Target, Max Daily Losses with MagicNumber

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Daily Target, Max Daily Losses with MagicNumber:

With the aim of educating you how to make trading tools that are simple and can be used immediately.

Daily Target, Max Daily Losses with MagicNumber

Author: Yulianto Hiu

 
This is not working as described, it is closing all orders as soon as it is opened.  Needs to be reviewd
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