Experts: Daily Target, Max Daily Losses with MagicNumber
This is not working as described, it is closing all orders as soon as it is opened. Needs to be reviewd
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Daily Target, Max Daily Losses with MagicNumber:
With the aim of educating you how to make trading tools that are simple and can be used immediately.
Author: Yulianto Hiu