Adding "Allow WebRequest" does not work as expected

Hi all: having trouble when trying to allow web requests for EAs. Under "Tools/Options/Expert Advisors", I expect to be able to set up a list as in the first attached picture. Instead, after I press the "+" button in the box and enter the desired URL then press Enter, the URL I entered is cleared up and my screen always returns to the same state, as shown in the second attached picture.

Does anyone know what can be the cause? Do I need a subscription of some kind? Can it be due to my broker? Or is it some other step I miss in the MT4 interface?

Any help greatly appreciated!

i have the same problem, how can it be solved?
 
You are entering an invalid URL

 
Hi, i have the same problem now. any help on how to solve it?

Thanks 

 
Hi, i have the same problem now. any help on how to solve it?


Thanks 

 
And how exactly do you wish for us to help if you haven't provided any details about your issue?

 
Sorry, 

having trouble when trying to allow web requests for EAs. Under "Tools/Options/Expert Advisors", I expect to be able to set up a list of URL's. Instead, after I press the "+" button in the box and enter the desired URL then press Enter, the URL I entered is cleared up and my screen always returns to the same state.
 
Be more specific. Tells us exactly what you are typing in the field. Make a little GIF video. or show a few screenshots of what you are doing. We cannot read your mind.

EDIT: Also, tell us what build of MetaTrader you are using as well as the operating system being used.

 

Hi, 

Sorry for not elaborating.

I'm using MT4 on a VPS and i'm having troubles to add URL's for an EA, Under "Tools/Options/Expert Advisors/Allow WebRequest for Listed URL". I want to add a list of URL's but after I press the "+" button in the box and enter the desired URL it doesn't save them. Same thing happen either i input it manually or copy past the url.

I've done it before and I already have 4 Mt4 platforms running on these server without any problem.

Regards

 
Your URL worked on my setup without issue. So maybe you have some file corruption.

The WebRequest configuration is now stored in "<data folder>\Config\experts.ini" file.

However this is a binary file and not a text file, so it cannot be edited freely.

It can however be deleted and the necessary options be input again.

 
To find the <data folder>, go to the Menu — File → Open Data Folder.
