Balance still 0 but i already have 4 subcribers
i already check it mate on payment,, but i dont understand..
can you help me and guide me mate...?
Don't worry!
The system collects the money, and locks the funds for 7 days.
It will show automatically on the 8th day :)
Don't worry!
The system collects the money, and locks the funds for 7 days.
It will show automatically on the 8th day :)
Thanks mate Al Moosawi Abdullah Jaffer Baqer..
Thanks for your information mate...
Don't worry!
The system collects the money, and locks the funds for 7 days.
It will show automatically on the 8th day :)
i think days 35 locks the funds
Thanks mate Al Moosawi Abdullah Jaffer Baqer..
Thanks for your information mate...
You are welcomed :)
i think days 35 locks the funds
Umm , you may be correct.
I assumed that it is the same as selling the expert advisors, where the funds are locked for 7 days.
@Tony Sanjay Please let us know how long did it take to get you funds released, after collecting them.
Umm , you may be correct.
I assumed that it is the same as selling the expert advisors, where the funds are locked for 7 days.
@Tony Sanjay Please let us know how long did it take to get you funds released, after collecting them.
Ok bro Al Moosawi.., if i already get my trading signal fee.. i will tell you guys....
You are not made a signal trading...?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hallo everybody..,
I need help.. Can someone tell me..
I already have 4 subcribers on my trading signals :
But my balace still 0..?
Sorry im newbie and new comer to mql5..
I already put attachment too..
Thanks for your help guys..