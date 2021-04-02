Balance still 0 but i already have 4 subcribers

New comment
 

Hallo everybody..,

I need help.. Can someone tell me..

I already have 4 subcribers on my trading signals :

But my balace still 0..?

Sorry im newbie and new comer to mql5..

I already put attachment too..

Thanks for your help guys..

 
Tony Sanjaya:

Hallo everybody..,

I need help.. Can someone tell me..

I already have 4 subcribers on my trading signals :

But my balace still 0..?

Sorry im newbie and new comer to mql5..

I already put attachment too..

Thanks for your help guys..

check Payments there all info have


 
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake:

check Payments there all info have


i already check it mate on payment,, but i dont understand..

can you help me and guide me mate...?

 
Tony Sanjaya:

i already check it mate on payment,, but i dont understand..

can you help me and guide me mate...?

Don't worry!


The system collects the money, and locks the funds for 7 days.


It will show automatically on the 8th day :)

 
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER:

Don't worry!


The system collects the money, and locks the funds for 7 days.


It will show automatically on the 8th day :)

Thanks mate Al Moosawi Abdullah Jaffer Baqer..

Thanks for your information mate...

 
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER:

Don't worry!


The system collects the money, and locks the funds for 7 days.


It will show automatically on the 8th day :)

i think days 35   locks the funds 

 
Tony Sanjaya:

Thanks mate Al Moosawi Abdullah Jaffer Baqer..

Thanks for your information mate...

You are welcomed :)

 
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake:

i think days 35   locks the funds 

Umm , you may be correct.


I assumed that it is the same as selling the expert advisors, where the funds are locked for 7 days.


@Tony Sanjay Please let us know how long did it take to get you funds released, after collecting them.

 
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER:

Umm , you may be correct.


I assumed that it is the same as selling the expert advisors, where the funds are locked for 7 days.


@Tony Sanjay Please let us know how long did it take to get you funds released, after collecting them.

Ok bro Al Moosawi.., if i already get my trading signal fee.. i will tell you guys....

You are not made a signal trading...?

New comment