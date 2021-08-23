New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 2875: Improvements and fixes - page 3
Hi,
I've downloaded beta 2885.
I'm experiencing serious memory problems using tick-data (not even real tick-data) over 4 years.
I can not even do a single optimalisation run.
When I'm using instead 1 min OHLC bars, than optimising is possible.
I hope these issues will soon be solved; it's not possible to do a decent optimalisation with the backtester/optimiser !
I have a PC with windows 10, 32 GB RAM and 24 cores AMD ryzen 9 3900x CPU.
I've tried different periods for optimising with "tickdata" (not real tickdata):
1. over 4 months : optimising works
2. over 1 year : critical memory problems; my windows is almost dead, my mouse hardly moves; I have to restart my computer with the power switch !
Working in a professional way with these issues is JUST IMPOSSIBLE !!!
Please help !
Danny
Don't use a beta if you don't want to be a betatester.
The official release has the same problems. That's why I'm downloading the beta releases in the hope that these problems are solved.
Regards,
Danny
Modifying extern variables is bad style.
In OnInit copy the extern/input variables to global variables. Modify them all you want.
Don't use a beta if you don't want to be a betatester.
Man, I always forget this and I am always stunned with some stuff (like profiler again being as slow as it gets - for a 10K bars indicator that calculates those 10K bars in less than 1 millisecond, it takes ages to complete the profiler test)
Oh well 😊
What's your point ?
We know how Metaquotes is working. Accept it and adapt yourself. Complaining has never help anyone.
You got a point there - pointing out to what is going on never seems to help
If you want to make good bug's reports, you are welcome to this thread.
Hi,
I've noticed that the next chart-functions do not work :
ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, size)
and
ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS, size)
Is there a way to maximise a chart to full screen size ?
Thx,
Danny
Why is it it a bug? Why should the values be consistent?
You should not be using the "values" in your code! You should be using the enumeration ID labels (PRICE_CLOSE, PRICE_TYPICAL, etc.) that are independent of the underlying value.
Exactly, as Fernando mentioned! That's the purpose of ENUM ID labels on C language.