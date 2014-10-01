Using acandlepattern.mqh methods direct in OnTick
leandrocsj:
I already coded some EA but when i want to involve candles, i have no success.
If i use the wizard to evaluate a mq5 over one of the mqls that use candles + RSI/stoch (one from the topic: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/14482) i can obtain a working EA (through debug can't check everything but i suppose it's expected).. If i try to add any of the logics/CheckPatterns to one of my codes, i will receive an OnTick null pointer error. It stops right on the methods for checking candle pattern formation on acandlepatterns.mqh:
//--- methods, used for check of the candlestick pattern formation
double AvgBody(int ind);
double MA(int ind) const { return(m_MA.Main(ind)); }
double Open(int ind) const { return(m_open.GetData(ind)); }
double High(int ind) const { return(m_high.GetData(ind)); }
double Low(int ind) const { return(m_low.GetData(ind)); }
Usually it is a matter of initializing the object but, intricate as the Candle class are, i don't know if it is the correct approaching. Below, the code (else if (test.CheckPatternAllBearish() == true) is where the problem begins)
Thanks in advance for any help!
Yes the problem is objects initialization but you will probably take less time to code something from scratch than figuring out how to initialize this CCandlePattern object
These classes are not intended to be used standalone.
This is the phrase that must be taken into account:
These classes are not intended to be used standalone.
To coding then :D
Thanks!
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Usually it is a matter of initializing the object but, intricate as the Candle class are, i don't know if it is the correct approaching. Below, the code (else if (test.CheckPatternAllBearish() == true) is where the problem begins)
Thanks in advance for any help!