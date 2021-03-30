[MT4] disable showing trade history within chart
sarahc: Options > Chart > 'Show trade history'. However I can't find similar in MT4.
Look closer.
Tools → Options (control+O) → Charts and disable Show trade levels
I already tried that one. Disabling 'Show trade levels' causes my current live trade levels i.e. entry and stoploss to not be visible. I am asking about historic trade levels. Choosing that option does nothing to historic trade levels.
No wonder MT5 has two options in Options > Charts:
- Show trade history <- this option seems missing from MT4, which is what I'm after
- Show trade levels
There are no historic trade levels. Either you had the setting active when the trades were made, or you are running something that puts them on the chart, or applied a template with objects.
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Hi,when I take trades in MT4 I get various symbols showing in my chart i.e. entry level (little blue arrow) and stoploss level (little red horizontal bar) as shown below.
MT5 allows you to disable these trade history symbols from showing within the chart via Options > Chart > 'Show trade history'. However I can't find similar in MT4. Would anyone know how to disable these from showing in MT4? Thanks