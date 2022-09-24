Trade history red and blue lines not showing on charts

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Hi all


Does anyone know why the Trade History red and blue lines do not show between me executed trades?

Even after I click "Trade History" on the graph they still do not show on my Mac but they do show on my iPhone.


Thanks Clinton

[Deleted]  
Clinton Lance Peterssen: Does anyone know why the Trade History red and blue lines do not show between me executed trades? Even after I click "Trade History" on the graph they still do not show on my Mac but they do show on my iPhone.

Have you enabled "Trade History" in the general Options?


 

Ok cool thanks man, that worked but I also had to restart my MT5 which also helped.

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