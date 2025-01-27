Request Stop loss based on Previous X Number of candles high/low
Code example: Stop Loss based on N High Low:
Thank you Vladimir. Is it possible to make it add the stop loss in the trade based on that rectangle. I see I need to make it manually, can it be done automatically?
This is exactly what the EA does: it sets Stop Loss by the size of the rectangle.
It is working perfect thank you I had something wrong in the settings. Ok can you add take profit to it so the take profit can be for example N amount of stop loss (Like 1:1, 2:1, 3:1, 4:1 )
Do you have a mql4 version of that code sir?
If you have questions about published codes, please ask them in the appropriate code discussion thread (at the bottom of each code in the CodeBase there is a link 'Go to the discussion on the forum of traders') - so I can answer everyone at once, and not just you personally.
hi Vladimir, i just downloaded this EA and run on MT5.. but it's not working..
Does it have any latest version?
this is my setting on the EA.. i had turn on Algo trading.. but still the EA not placing the Stop Loss.
Would you guide me how to set the EA for MT5 to run the Stop Loss based on previous candle high/low ?
Any expert advisor or script out there that when I open a trade it automatically places stop loss based on Previous X Number of candles high/low (Buy order the stop loss will be on previous X number of candles low and vise versa) . And not tied to any pair (open for all pairs and markets) on MT5 please ?